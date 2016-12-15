JOBS
State sees increase in November new business filings



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 3:28 p.m.

COLUMBUS

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted today announced 7,732 new entities filed to do business in Ohio during November 2016, an increase of 501 entities when compared with November 2015.

The state has maintained course for 2016 to be a record-breaking year for new businesses in Ohio with 6,139 more entities having filed to do business in Ohio this year than at the same point in 2015, which has the current annual record. Between 2010 and 2015, Ohio saw a 21.8 percent increase in new business filings.

