CANFIELD

The Walnut Grove-A Field of Dreams project is almost halfway to its $1.3 million fundraising goal.

Walnut Grove, 8800 Columbiana-Canfield Road, will comprise half of a 20-acre parcel owned and operated by a nonprofit organization, the Henry M. Halstead Field of Opportunity, which is dedicated to serving special-needs children and their families.

Park facilities will focus on balance, climbing and swinging as well as the inclusion of sensory rooms to stimulate different types of special needs.

The Walnut Grove group’s website said the proposed playground would be the first in the area specifically for special-needs children.

Crissi Jenkins, Youngstown Foundation program coordinator, presented a $250,000 check from the Hine Memorial Fund from the foundation to Walnut Grove representatives Thursday afternoon. The Hine Memorial Fund is dedicated to helping any and all children with disabilities, Jenkins said.

“A project like this was something we absolutely wanted to be a part of,” she said.

Liz O’Hara and Shari Lewis, both of the Walnut Grove project, said they appreciate the community-based platform the project will stand on.

“We just want everyone to be a part of this,” O’Hara said.

