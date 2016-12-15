JOBS
Simpson indicted in murder of girlfriend



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 10:49 a.m.

WARREN

Sean R. Simpson 23, was indicted today on murder, felonious assault and tampering with evidence in the death of his girlfriend, Becky L. Pyne, 22, Nov. 12 at their home on S. Leavitt Road.

Simpson will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

If convicted, Simpson could get a life prison sentence with parole eligibility after 18 years.

Simpson dropped Pyne off at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital the night Pyne died but didn't stay behind to talk to police.

Simpson later told police that another man had shot Pyne outside of their home.

