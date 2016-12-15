YOUNGSTOWN

The closure of Lincoln Avenue since mid-August has been an inconvenience, but city and Youngstown State University officials said it’s been worth it.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the near completion of the road took place Thursday.

The road that runs through the YSU campus will reopen no later than Dec. 23.

“It’s been a long time coming,” Mayor John A. McNally said. “It’s been an inconvenience, but a good inconvenience. It shows progress and that we’re moving forward.”

The $1,449,695 project included paving, sewer improvements, sidewalks, signs, crosswalks, small pedestrian islands at intersections, and removing parking spaces on the north side of the street.

Those who drive on Lincoln have experienced “students darting out” on to the street trying to cross, causing dangerous situations, YSU President Jim Tressel said.

“Now, we’ll have a more pedestrian-friendly” street, he said.

Tyler Miller-Gordon, YSU Student Government Association president, said, “I know students will be happy to have Lincoln Avenue back and have it look better. The improvements are really attractive for prospective students as well.”



