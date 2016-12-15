Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown woman faces prostitution-related charges after police said she solicited sex to an undercover township police officer.

Tashayla Glenn, 22, of Selma Avenue is charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors.

Officers conducting an investigation into advertisements on a classifieds website responded to an ad for Glenn’s services Wednesday, according to a police report.

Glenn, going by the name “Bree,” told an officer that her price was $60 for “car play,” and that “car play” included “everything.”

