JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Prostitute charged after sting



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

AUSTINTOWN

A Youngstown woman faces prostitution-related charges after police said she solicited sex to an undercover township police officer.

Tashayla Glenn, 22, of Selma Avenue is charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors.

Officers conducting an investigation into advertisements on a classifieds website responded to an ad for Glenn’s services Wednesday, according to a police report.

Glenn, going by the name “Bree,” told an officer that her price was $60 for “car play,” and that “car play” included “everything.”

Read more about the matter in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes