Proposed rules would allow 40 shops in Ohio to dispense medical pot



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 12:45 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — As many as 40 shops could dispense medical marijuana in Ohio under rules proposed by Ohio’s pharmacy board.

The Ohio Board of Pharmacy’s proposals also say additional dispensaries may be licensed, based upon state population, patient population and geographic distribution of dispensary sites, to ensure patient access.

Licensed dispensary owners would have to pay a $5,000 application fee and an $80,000 license fee every other year.

The State Medical Board also released proposed rules today. They require doctors recommending marijuana to patients to have an active, unrestricted license to practice medicine and surgery or osteopathic medicine and surgery and take two hours of continuing education classes about medical marijuana.

The Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee created by the medical marijuana law that took effect Sept. 8 must approve the rules.

