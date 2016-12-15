MERCER, Pa.

Due to the severity of the winter storm, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has temporarily reduced the speed limit to 45 mph on some interstate highways in the state’s northwestern region.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see that reduced speed limit on Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties; and on Interstate 90 in Erie County.

With bitter cold and snowy conditions prevailing, many schools throughout the Mahoning and Shenango valleys either are closed or have delayed openings today.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blankets, a small shovel and warm clothes.