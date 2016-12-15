JOBS
OSHP investigating accident in Canfield; injured take to St. E's



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 12:50 p.m.

CANFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating a crash that occurred early Wednesday evening.

About 6:30 p.m., a Canfield police officer observed what appeared to be an accident scene on Fairground Boulevard near the intersection of Hood Drive. At the time, Canfield Street Department employees were working on a water main break on the north side of Fairground.

The officer determined a vehicle traveling west on Fairground Boulevard struck a city backhoe along with two city employees.

The Cardinal Joint Fire District was dispatched to the scene to assist the injured workers.

All of the injured parties were later transported by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

