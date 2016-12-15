JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence of Akron man



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 1:09 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing the mother of his two children and her boyfriend.

The court ruled 6-1 today to reject arguments raised by attorneys for Dawud Spaulding of Akron.

He was sentenced to die for killing 28-year-old Erika Singleton and 31-year-old Ernest Thomas outside her Akron home in December 2011. Court records show Singleton had a protective order against Spaulding at the time. Prosecutors said Spaulding had stalked and terrorized Singleton before killing her.

Singleton also was convicted in a related shooting hours earlier that left Thomas’ nephew paralyzed.

Spaulding’s appeal argued he should have had separate trials for the slayings and for shooting the nephew.

A dissent by Justice William O’Neill said Spaulding deserved new separate trials.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes