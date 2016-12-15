COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing the mother of his two children and her boyfriend.
The court ruled 6-1 today to reject arguments raised by attorneys for Dawud Spaulding of Akron.
He was sentenced to die for killing 28-year-old Erika Singleton and 31-year-old Ernest Thomas outside her Akron home in December 2011. Court records show Singleton had a protective order against Spaulding at the time. Prosecutors said Spaulding had stalked and terrorized Singleton before killing her.
Singleton also was convicted in a related shooting hours earlier that left Thomas’ nephew paralyzed.
Spaulding’s appeal argued he should have had separate trials for the slayings and for shooting the nephew.
A dissent by Justice William O’Neill said Spaulding deserved new separate trials.
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.