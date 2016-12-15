YOUNGSTOWN — The closure of Lincoln Avenue since mid-August has been an inconvenience, but city and Youngstown State University officials said today it’s been worth it.

The road will reopen no later than Dec. 23.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the near completion of the road was today.

The $1,449,695 project includes paving, sewer improvements, sidewalks, signs, crosswalks, small pedestrian islands at intersections, and removing parking spaces on the north side of the street.

The work was done between Fifth and Wick avenues, but when Lincoln reopens, it will remain closed between Phelps Street and Wick. That’s because of a $4.1 million project on Wick Avenue from Wood Street to the Eastbound Service Road of the Madison Avenue Expressway.

The work on Wick will be finished around September 2017.

For the complete story, read Friday’s Vindicator.