YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 35 people including Jalon Allen, 22 and David Oliver, 24, on a charge of murder for the Sept. 20 death of Andre Harrison, 34, who was found shot to the death in his home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Warrants for both men were issued Dec. 9 in municipal court. Allen turned himself into police the next day and Oliver was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Liberty.

Prosecutors in municipal court said they have video of Oliver and Allen on Harrison’s porch at the front door and at some point Oliver pulls a gun. Harrison was found from a shotgun wound to the neck, police said.

The grand jury also indicted Newell Spann, 40, on counts of having weapons while under disability and possession of cocaine.