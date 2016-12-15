WARREN

Jonathan M. Wike Jr. was ordered to pay back his former employer, state Sen. Capri Cafaro, the $75,000 he stole from her. He agreed to pay $300 per month starting in January.

Wike, 30, was district director of Cafaro’s Warren district office in 2015 when the thefts were discovered.

But Judge Ronald Rice of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court also wanted to know what Wike would do to repay his grandmother the $13,331 he stole from her. His grandmother, 89, told the court before the hearing she didn’t want Wike to repay her.

“I struggle with that every day, sir,” Wike replied. “I’m grateful for her forgiveness.”

When Judge Rice said again he wanted to know how Wike would “make it right” with his grandmother, Wike stammered and said, “Your honor, I can work to pay her back. I try to be as respectful as I can and hope for her forgiveness, sir.”

Judge Rice ordered that Wike serve five years’ probation, including 10 days in the Trumbull County jail; get an alcohol and/or drug assessment; and submit to random drug testing. He will not be allowed to work at any job that puts him in contact with a company’s money. Wike could get three years in prison if he violates probation.

Judge Rice said the 10 days in jail is “for what the court thinks of what you did to your grandmother.”

