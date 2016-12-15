YOUNGSTOWN

From the National Wether Service bureau in Cleveland ...

Wind chill advisory in effect until 10 am est friday...

Today...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible. Brisk and colder with highs around 11. Temperature falling to around 6 above this afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chill values as low as 12 below.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening. Areas of blowing snow in the evening with visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 1 above. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. Wind chill values as low as 13 below.

Friday...Partly sunny in the morning...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs around 19. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Snow likely in the evening...Then snow...Freezing rain and sleet after midnight. Snow and sleet accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cold with lows around 18. Temperature rising into the mid 20s after midnight. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Saturday...Sleet and freezing rain in the morning. Rain. Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.