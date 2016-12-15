CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Plunging temperatures and gusty winds are making their way to the Northeast, the next victim in the path of dangerously cold temperatures that have gripped the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service said today a strong arctic cold front was moving across the region with temperatures falling throughout the day. The frigid weather and wind will cause dangerously cold wind chills into Friday morning, followed by a storm that could bring a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain across much of the country.

It sounds pretty grim, especially for people who have to work in this kind of weather. But some veterans take it all in stride.

Jon Asmund, a state bridge construction superintendent in New Hampshire, swears by fleece-lined pants. "They do wonders," he said.

He and his crew were working on a bridge not far from Hampton Beach along the seacoast, dealing with 50 mph wind. "It's still painful, but we make it through the day."