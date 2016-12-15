YOUNGSTOWN

CoreCivic Inc. has received a contract award from Immigration and Customs Enforcement at CoreCivic’s 2,016-bed Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in order to assist ICE with current detention capacity needs.

The new contract contains an initial term expiring March 31, 2017, with four six-month renewal periods at the option of ICE.

CoreCivic houses about 600 detainees from the U.S. Marshals Service at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center.

CoreCivic started hiring additional staff and expects to be able to accommodate up to 500 detainees over the next several months.

While the contract provides ICE the flexibility to increase detainee populations beyond this level, it also provides CoreCivic the option to house other inmate populations at the facility.