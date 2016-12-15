YOUNGSTOWN

The Mahoning County commissioners approved this morning a 60 percent, 10-year real-estate tax abatement for the reuse by Nordson Xaloy Inc. of a former Austintown warehouse.

The publicly traded Fortune 500 Ohio manufacturing company plans to transfer 106 Ohio jobs and create 143 jobs there.

The Enterprise Zone agreement containing the tax abatement was approved Nov. 14 by the Austintown trustees.

The tax abatement would be for the Westlake-based company for building renovations at 375 Victoria Road, which is the former Tamarkin building, which was a Giant Eagle retail support center for frozen foods.

A labor dispute led Giant Eagle to close the Tamarkin warehouse in May 2015.

Nordson, which is leasing the building from Giant Eagle, plans to consolidate its screw and barrel operations into a manufacturing center in the Victoria Road building.

The tax abatement will save Nordson $149,300.

The company, which operates in more than 30 countries, would invest about $25 million into the Austintown facility – $23.5 million in machinery and equipment, $1 million in building improvements, and $500,000 in furniture and fixtures.

Nordson will consolidate 106 full-time, permanent, skilled industrial jobs in its Cleveland area and Boardman locations into the Austintown building, where it plans to create 143 full-time, permanent jobs within the next two years.

The project would result in retention of $3.33 million in annual Ohio payroll and addition of an estimated $7,650,500 in annual payroll, the company said in its Enterprise Zone agreement.