YOUNGSTOWN

Members of the vice squad Wednesday serving a search warrant at a 648 New Court home found $1.082 in cash and two large bags of marijuana, reports said.

Also found when the warrant was served about 4:30 p.m. was a digital scale.

Arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana and taken to the Mahoning County jail was Marques Duvall, 29, who lists the home as his address. He is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Friday.