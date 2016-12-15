YOUNGSTOWN — A 31-year-old Austintown woman has been put on five years’ probation, with the first 30 days in Mahoning County jail, after she pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Kerrie L. Sefchik of DePauw Avenue drew the sentence today from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sefchik was driving a westbound car about 12:35 a.m. Nov. 7, 2015, on U.S. Route 224 east of Raccoon Road in Canfield Township, when she left the road and struck and killed Ty’Shawn J. Burkley, 20, of Youngstown, who was walking east on the north berm.

Sefchik’s blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal intoxication limit of 0.08, said Nicholas Modarelli, chief assistant county prosecutor.

Sefchik, who was not injured in the accident, must perform 200 hours of community service and her driver’s license will be suspended for five years, with eligibility for occupational driving privileges after three years.