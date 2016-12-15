JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Austintown woman pleads guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide charge



Published: Thu, December 15, 2016 @ 5:32 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — A 31-year-old Austintown woman has been put on five years’ probation, with the first 30 days in Mahoning County jail, after she pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Kerrie L. Sefchik of DePauw Avenue drew the sentence today from Judge Shirley J. Christian of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

Sefchik was driving a westbound car about 12:35 a.m. Nov. 7, 2015, on U.S. Route 224 east of Raccoon Road in Canfield Township, when she left the road and struck and killed Ty’Shawn J. Burkley, 20, of Youngstown, who was walking east on the north berm.

Sefchik’s blood-alcohol concentration was above the legal intoxication limit of 0.08, said Nicholas Modarelli, chief assistant county prosecutor.

Sefchik, who was not injured in the accident, must perform 200 hours of community service and her driver’s license will be suspended for five years, with eligibility for occupational driving privileges after three years.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes