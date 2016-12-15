AUSTINTOWN — A Youngstown woman faces prostitution-related charges after she purportedly solicited sex to an undercover township police officer.

Tashayla Glenn, 22, of Selma Avenue, is charged with soliciting and possessing criminal tools, both misdemeanors.

Officers conducting an investigation into advertisements on a classifieds website responded to an ad for Glenn's services Tuesday, according to a police report.

Glenn, going by the name "Bree," reportedly told an officer that her price was $60 for "car play" and that "car play" included "everything."

The two arranged to meet at a Cerni Place hotel, where Glenn was taken into custody without incident.

The incident was not the only soliciting arrest police made this week. Police also arrested a man at a Canfield-Niles Road hotel Tuesday.