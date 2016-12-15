YOUNGSTOWN — A Mahoning County grand jury today indicted two men for the September homicide of a man on the North Side.

Jalon Allen, 22, and David Oliver, 24, were each indicted on a charge of aggravated murder for the Sept. 20 death of Andre Harrison, 34, who was found shot to the death in his home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Warrants for both men were issued Dec. 9 in municipal court. Allen turned himself into police the next day and Oliver was arrested Wednesday by U.S. Marshals in Liberty.

Prosecutors in municipal court said they have video of Oliver and Allen on Harrison’s porch at the front door and at some point Oliver pulls a gun. The pair forced their way.

Harrison was found from a shotgun wound to the neck, police said.

