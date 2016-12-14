YOUNGSTOWN

Reports said police found more than $1,600 in cash in crumpled up bills late Tuesday during a traffic stop on the East Side.

Police pulled over a car driven by Ferrell Ravnell, 23, of Halleck Street, reports said.

Reports said Ravnell has a suspended license so he was placed into custody for driving under suspension. A passenger, Janeiro Myers, 24, of Atkinson Avenue, said there was a little marijuana in the car.

Police found a gram of marijuana in a garbage bag where Myers was sitting and a backpack that smelled heavily of marijuana. The cash was found in the backpack, reports said.

Myers was cited for possession of marijuana. He and Ravnell were both released at the scene, reports said. Police took the money for evidence, reports said.