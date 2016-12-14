The Associated Press

The latest Yahoo hack exposed personal details from more than 1 billion user accounts, the largest known data breach in history.

Despite the size of the break-in, which apparently dates back to August 2013, attackers don't appear to have accessed obviously sensitive information such as financial data or Social Security numbers.

Here's how the Yahoo attack revealed today stacks up against other recent major hacks.

Yahoo disclosed in September that hackers swiped personal information from at least 500 million Yahoo accounts. At the time, that hack was believed to be the biggest digital break-in at an email provider.

That breach dated back to late 2014. Yahoo said it believes the 2014 hack was distinct from the 2013 breach it announced today.

The company later revealed in a regulatory filing that it had detected evidence that a hacker had broken into its computer network at least 18 months before it launched the investigation that discovered the breach.