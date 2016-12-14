JOBS
Warren man arrested for soliciting at Austintown hotel



Published: Wed, December 14, 2016 @ 3:34 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN

A Warren man faces prostitution-related charges after he purportedly solicited an undercover police officer at a North Canfield-Niles Road hotel.

LaTroy McMillian, 22, is charged with soliciting and possession of criminal tools, both misdemeanor offenses. The criminal tools charge refers to a cellphone and sex-related supplies he allegedly had in his possession.

The charges stem from an incident Tuesday, after township police initiated an investigation into advertisements on a classifieds website, according to a police report. An officer reportedly responded to an ad under the “transsexual escort section” with the headline: “Welcome to paradise dreams do come true.” McMillian reportedly went by the name “Tommie Pleasures.”

The pair arranged to meet at a hotel for an hour, at a cost of $150, according to the report. Upon arriving, McMillian was arrested without incident.

McMillian was arraigned in Mahoning County Area Court here this morning. He entered a plea of not guilty.

He is scheduled to be back in court Jan. 23.

