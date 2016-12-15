MINERAL RIDGE

For Nicole McMullen, taking a “selfie” in the manger at First Presbyterian Church of Mineral Ridge meant more than a photo.

McMullen was nine months pregnant for a photo taken Dec. 10. She was due to deliver Dec. 26 but baby boy Aiden Joseph arrived today in time to be part of the Christmas celebration. “It had special meaning for me, taking the photo,” she said. “I thought about Mary and what she went through.”

McMullen, who was baptized at the church at 3654 Main St., said she has attended First Presbyterian “my whole life.”

The selfies in the manger activity is a “nice way to get all ages involved. I think it brings us together,” she said.

McMullen and her husband, Paul, also are the parents of daughters Natalie, 5, and Hailey, 3. “My daughters liked being angels for the selfies,” she said.

“I think this activity gives us a special opportunity to think about the birth of Jesus,” McMullen said.

Pastor Jamie Milton said this is the second year for the selfies in the manger activity during Advent. He said a member had seen something similar at another church and suggested it at First Presbyterian.

“We knew it would work here ... we have a lot of costumes we could use,” he said.

