« News Home

Second of two men sought in murder arrested



Published: Wed, December 14, 2016 @ 11:05 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — The second of two men wanted for a September homicide on the North Side was arrested today.

David Oliver, 24, was arrested by members of the U.S Marshals Northeast Ohio Fugitive Task Force in Liberty. He was taken to the Detective Bureau before being placed in the Mahoning County jail.

A murder warrant was issued for Oliver and Jalon Hall, 22, for the Sept. 20 death of Andre Harrison, 34, at his home in the 1500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Hall turned himself in over the weekend and is in the county jail on $1 million bond.

