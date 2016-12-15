AUSTINTOWN

Tisha Hurst of Struthers expects to cry on Christmas morning – tears of joy, that is.

She already knows that seeing her 3-year-old daughter’s excitement when she unwraps her gifts will bring tears.

Families throughout Mahoning County can look forward to similar joyous moments Christmas Day, with the help of the Salvation Army’s Christmas assistance program.

Thousands of toys filled a store in the Austintown Plaza Tuesday and Wednesday, when families registered for the program were invited to come to do their Christmas shopping for free. The items were donated by businesses, schools, organizations and individuals.

Books, puzzles, stuffed animals, clothing, dolls, games, sports equipment, and more filled the cavernous room as shoppers made their picks.

Hurst was among them, choosing items such as a baby doll and games for her daughter, Camarie.

“It’s a blessing,” she said of the Salvation Army program.

John Colmon of Youngstown was at the Christmas shop to find gifts for five of his grandchildren, 10 to 16 years old.

Maggie Woodruff of Youngstown also was shopping for her grandkids, whom she raises.

