JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

No serious injuries after SUV hits Liberty school bus



Originally Published: 02:28 p.m., December 14, 2016 and  Updated 02:28 p.m., December 14, 2016

LIBERTY

There were no serious injuries after an SUV rear-ended a Liberty Local Schools bus this morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near Hadley Avenue and Colonial Drive.

At the time of the collision, the bus was transporting middle and high school students.

Superintendent Stanley Watson said a few students involved had complained of headaches, but that there were no serious injuries.

The bus is still in working condition, Watson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2016 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes