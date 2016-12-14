LIBERTY

There were no serious injuries after an SUV rear-ended a Liberty Local Schools bus this morning.

The crash occurred shortly after 7 a.m. near Hadley Avenue and Colonial Drive.

At the time of the collision, the bus was transporting middle and high school students.

Superintendent Stanley Watson said a few students involved had complained of headaches, but that there were no serious injuries.

The bus is still in working condition, Watson said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.