WARREN

Lisa A. Davis, 44, joined her daughter, Carlisa V. Davis, 19, as a resident of the Trumbull County jail Wednesday, getting a 90-day jail sentence for permitting drug abuse at her house, where two grandchildren apparently consumed an opiate.

The children, 21 months and 9 months, became unresponsive and were revived at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital Feb. 2 with two doses each of the opiate-reversal drug naloxone. They also received a second dose later at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Lisa Davis pleaded guilty in October.

Lisa Davis’ daughter, Carlisa Davis, was convicted at trial Nov. 3 of two felony counts of child endangering and was taken to jail to await sentencing. She could get up to six years in prison.

In addition to the jail time, Lisa Davis will serve five years probation.

At trial, prosecutors played a videotaped interview with Carlisa Davis, in which she said she knew that her brother and his friends had been dealing drugs out of her mother’s house on Randolph Street Northwest while she and her kids lived there.

Lisa Davis also testified at her daughter’s trial that she had observed indications that her sons were selling drugs out of her home, but she always asked them to “get rid of it” if she saw it in the house.

Carlisa Davis is scheduled for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday by Judge McKay.