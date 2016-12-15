Staff report

WARREN

Lisa A. Davis, 44, joined her daughter, Carlisa V. Davis, 19, as a resident of the Trumbull County jail Wednesday, getting a 90-day jail sentence for permitting drug abuse at her house, where two grandchildren apparently consumed an opiate.

The children, 21 months and 9 months, became unresponsive and were revived at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital Feb. 2 with two doses each of the opiate-reversal drug naloxone. They also received a second dose later at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Lisa Davis pleaded guilty in October.

Lisa Davis’ daughter, Carlisa Davis, was convicted at trial Nov. 3 of two felony counts of child endangering and was taken to jail to await sentencing. She could get up to six years.

