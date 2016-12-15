JOBS
Grandma joins daughter in jail after sentencing for grandkids' ODs



Published: Wed, December 14, 2016 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

WARREN

Lisa A. Davis, 44, joined her daughter, Carlisa V. Davis, 19, as a resident of the Trumbull County jail Wednesday, getting a 90-day jail sentence for permitting drug abuse at her house, where two grandchildren apparently consumed an opiate.

The children, 21 months and 9 months, became unresponsive and were revived at ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital Feb. 2 with two doses each of the opiate-reversal drug naloxone. They also received a second dose later at Akron Children’s Hospital.

Lisa Davis pleaded guilty in October.

Lisa Davis’ daughter, Carlisa Davis, was convicted at trial Nov. 3 of two felony counts of child endangering and was taken to jail to await sentencing. She could get up to six years.

Read more about the case in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

