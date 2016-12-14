PARMA

General Motors said today it will invest $218 million into the Parma Metal Center to prepare the facility for future product programs.

The investment is for the installation of two new progressive presses, dies and sub assemblies.

Parma Metal Center processes more than 1,000 tons of steel per day and services/supports about 40 customers including the majority of General Motors North America produced vehicles like the Chevrolet Cruze produced at the GM Lordstown Assembly Plant.

There are no new additional jobs anticipated with the investment, but 140 jobs will be retained.

GM also announced investments at three New York state plants: Tonawanda, Rochester and Lockport for engine and component support totaling $334 million. Altogether, the investments at the four plants total $552 million.

In January, GM will cut the third shift at the Lordstown plant because of reduced consumer interest in small cars. The cut will affect 1,245 jobs at the Lordstown plant and more jobs at other local supplier plants.