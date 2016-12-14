JOBS
Donor buys up Christmas trees from lot at troubled Ohio church



Published: Wed, December 14, 2016 @ 3:24 p.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — An anonymous donor has given people who couldn’t afford a Christmas tree a chance to take one home after paying for all the remaining trees on a lot at a Catholic elementary school in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports a man showed up Monday afternoon and paid for dozens of trees priced at $40 and $50. People cleared the lot Tuesday morning after the principal of St. Mary School in the German Village neighborhood posted Monday night on Facebook the trees were free to anyone in need.

Proceeds from the annual tree sale are split between two charity groups, including one that provides the school with supplies and other financial help.

St. Mary principal Kayla Walton says the donor provided a “beautiful expression” of the Christmas spirit.

