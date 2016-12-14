SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California regulators warned ride-hailing company Uber today that it would face legal action if it did not immediately stop giving people in San Francisco rides in self-driving cars – until it receives permission from the state.

Uber started a public pilot program in the morning, and hours later, the California Department of Motor Vehicles sent a letter saying the service was illegal until Uber got a permit required for putting "autonomous vehicles" on public roads.

Uber knew about the permit requirement but argued that its cars do not meet the state's definition of an "autonomous vehicle" because they require a person behind the wheel to monitor and intervene if needed.

In a letter obtained by The Associated Press, DMV Chief Counsel Brian Soublet wrote that Uber "must cease" deploying the cars or face unspecified legal action.

"If Uber does not confirm immediately that it will stop its launch and seek a testing permit, DMV will initiate legal action," the letter said without elaborating.

Uber did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Today's launch in Uber's hometown expands a deployment of the cars it started in Pittsburgh in September. The testing lets everyday people experience the cars as Uber works to identify glitches before expanding the technology's use in San Francisco and elsewhere.