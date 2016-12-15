YOUNGSTOWN

Mahoning County Dog Warden Dianne Fry reminds pet owners to make sure they keep their pets indoors for the next couple of days as a major cold spell is expected to hit the area.

Fry said citations will be issued to animal owners who do not tether their dogs properly or have proper shelter for them and officials at Animal Charity will also be notified.

Anyone with questions or needing to report violations can call the dog warden’s office at 330 740-2205 or Animal Charity at 330 788-1064, ext. 17.