Austintown school board approves contract renewal for superintendent



Published: Wed, December 14, 2016 @ 7:22 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Despite opposition from some members of the community, the school board tonight approved a three-year renewal of Superintendent Vincent Colaluca's contract.

The vote was split 4-1, with board member Harold Porter against the three-year extension.

Several district residents voiced their opposition to the renewal and to Colaluca's leadership of the district during the public comment portion of tonight's meeting.

Colaluca thanked the board for their confidence in him, and urged community members to contact him directly to discuss their concerns.

"We're going to work on some of the concerns those community members have," he said.

