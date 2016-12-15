BOARDMAN

The Boardman Schools Fund for Educational Excellence awarded seven mini-grants to educators for projects and materials to enhance their classrooms.

A total of more than $7,500 – $2,000 of which was donated by the Boardman Education Association – will go to purchasing books and activity kits to 3-D printers and hydroponic systems.

Joyce Mistovich, president of the nonprofit organization, a component fund of The Community Foundation of the Mahoning Valley, said the grants are important for the impact they have in nurturing students in academic environments.

“We are trying to provide funding to assist students in reaching their full potential in the schools,” she said.

