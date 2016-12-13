YOUNGSTOWN — Sources have told The Vindicator that Youngstown State University senior running back Martin Ruiz is one of five players who have been suspended from playing this Saturday in the FCS national semifinal game against Eastern Washington.

While sources said Ruiz is one of five players who failed NCAA substance testing, The Vindicator has also obtained records from Stow Municipal Court that show Ruiz was arrested Dec. 6 by Tallmadge police.

Summit County records reveal show Ruiz is charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

According to the Summit County Clerk of Courts Office, the charges against Ruiz were filed Dec. 6 and they have both been bound over to common pleas court. Both are fourth-degree felonies.

Ruiz, 21, from Tampa, Fla., played just one down last week in the Penguins’ FCS playoff quarterfinal win over Wofford College.

There has been no explanation as to why Ruiz only played one down.

Amid reports of other suspensions, YSU head football coach Bo Pelini refused today discuss reports of possible player suspensions during his weekly news conference.

“I protect our kids,” Pelini said while admonishing some members of the media and explaining that he won’t discuss possible suspensions.