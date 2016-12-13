WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump is considering major Republican fundraiser Wayne Berman as the U.S. Trade Representative.

That's according to two people with knowledge of the discussions.

Berman is a senior adviser at the Blackstone Group and was a strong supporter of Florida Sen. Marco Rubio's failed 2016 presidential campaign. He served in the Commerce Department during President George H.W. Bush's administration.

Trump made his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact and other multilateral trade deals a central part of his campaign. He's pledged to negotiate bilateral trade agreements, work that would fall in part to the trade representative.

The people with knowledge of the discussions insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the internal deliberations.

As expected, Trump earlier today announced his intent to nominate Rex Tillerson, chairman and CEO of ExxonMobil, to serve as U.S. Secretary State.

“Rex Tillerson’s career is the embodiment of the American dream,” Trump said of his nominee. “Through hard work, dedication and smart deal making, Rex rose through the ranks to become CEO of ExxonMobil, one of the world’s largest and most respected companies. His tenacity, broad experience and deep understanding of geopolitics make him an excellent choice for Secretary of State."