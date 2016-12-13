Emergency officials are urging motorists to use caution as snow is falling throughput the region.

Bridges are turning hazardous as are many roadways in the area. The Vindicator spotted a jack-knifed tractor-trailer in I-76 East just before the I-80 interchange.

In Youngstown, police said there were some minor accidents spread throughout the afternoon but nothing major.

Slippery roads were to blame, said Capt. Rod Foley.

"People are sliding into each other and bumping into each other," Foley said.Cleveland's National Weather Service representatives said snow is likely mainly during the evening hours with little to no accumulation predicted.

Temperatures will hover around 15 degrees and the chance of snow is 70 percent.