Pelini refuses to discuss possible YSU suspensions



Published: Tue, December 13, 2016 @ 12:09 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University Bo Pelini refused to discuss reports of possible player suspensions during his weekly news conference.

"I protect our kids," Pelini said while admonishing some members of the media and explaining that he won't discuss possible suspensions.

The Vindicator broke the story Monday that YSU will be without at least four football players for its FCS national semifinal game against Eastern Washington on Saturday in Cheney, Wash.

The players apparently tested positive for an unidentified substance.

At least a dozen Penguins were tested for banned substances immediately after YSU’s 40-24 win over Jacksonville State on Dec. 3 that advanced the Penguins into a quarterfinal matchup against Wofford on Saturday.

According to the NCAA’s website, stimulants, anabolic agents, diuretics and other masking agents, street drugs, peptide hormones and analogues, anti-estrogens and beta-2 agonists are all classes of drugs that are banned.

The NCAA also tests for steroids and masking agents year-round while testing for stimulants and recreational drugs during championships, such as the FCS playoffs.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Vindy.com for updates.

