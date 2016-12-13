COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death sentence of a killer who strangled a 72-year-old man.

The court ruled 6-1 today to reject arguments raised by attorneys for Steven Cepec, sentenced to die for killing Frank Munz in Munz’s Medina County home in 2010.

The 47-year-old Cepec unsuccessfully argued that some of his statements to police should have been disallowed and that he had poor legal help.

The court also rejected arguments a prosecutor improperly said a jury could consider the amount of force used during the crime.

The court set an execution date in 2021 but an actual execution is several more years away because of appeals and uncertainty over Ohio’s supply of lethal injection drugs.