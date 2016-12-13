WARREN

Shaun R. Simpson Sr. will remain in the Trumbull County jail, and won’t be able to make bond before his next hearing on a murder charge accusing him of killing his girlfriend Nov. 12.

Simpson was arraigned by video from the jail this afternoon, but no bond was set because his new charge was a probation violation from a drug case in August, Warren Municipal Court Judge Tom Gysegem said.

The judge entered a not-guilty plea to the murder charge, which carries a potential penalty of 15 years to life in prison.

Simpson is accused of killing Becky L. Pyne, 22, in the home on South Leavitt Road where she was living with Simpson, with whom she had a child.

Simpson brought Pyne to ValleyCare Trumbull Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound at 11:13 p.m. but he only “dropped her off curbside” and left.

He spoke to police later that night.