NEWTON FALLS — Police have made an arrest in connection with a bomb threat made last week at Newton Falls Middle School.

Working closely with school officials, staff members and students, an 11-year-old student was taken into custody in the presence of a parent to be processed through Trumbull County Juvenile Court.

The juvenile is accused of writing the threat on the wall of a restroom, which caused an evacuation of the building, and a subsequent search by multiple law enforcement agencies with bomb-sniffing dogs. Nothing was found in the search.

The student was released to a parent pending the possibility of school sanctions and court disposition.

Other recent written bomb threats are still being investigated with more arrests to be forthcoming, said police Chief Gene H. Fixler