YOUNGSTOWN — A defendant in a sports memorabilia fraud case pleaded guilty today to multiple charges; and a prosecutor is recommending a range of three to seven years in prison for him, with the exact sentence to be at the judge’s discretion.

Clifton J. Panezich, 30, of Henderson, Nev., pleaded guilty to aggravated theft, identity fraud, telecommunications fraud, money laundering, engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity and three counts of forgery with a forfeiture specification.

Panezich appeared before Judge Maureen A. Sweeney of Mahoning County Common Please Court, who will sentence him at a later date.

As part of the plea agreement, Panezich must cooperate fully with authorities and testify truthfully, if necessary.

Panezich had been scheduled for a jury trial to begin Jan. 3 on charges of defrauding people by peddling fake sports memorabilia between 2010 and 2015.

Martin P. Desmond, an assistant county prosecutor, also agreed, and the judge ordered, that Panezich could be freed on $100,000 bond and allowed to travel to Nevada to take care of his personal affairs before he returns here for sentencing.

“If you don’t show up [for sentencing], any plea agreements are out the window,” Judge Sweeney warned Panezich.

For the complete story, read Wednesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com