LIBERTY
Township police are investigating a weekend report of breaking and entering from two adjacent buildings belonging to a construction business on the 5000 block of West Liberty.
Owners told police Saturday that someone had entered the building overnight and taken about $31,500 in items, including tools, cell phones, tablets and a laptop.
The business' owners suspect an ex-employee or ex-employees because a key pad code was necessary to enter one of the buildings.
