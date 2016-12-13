JOBS
Liberty police probe thefts at construction business



Published: Tue, December 13, 2016 @ 1:35 p.m.

LIBERTY

Township police are investigating a weekend report of breaking and entering from two adjacent buildings belonging to a construction business on the 5000 block of West Liberty.

Owners told police Saturday that someone had entered the building overnight and taken about $31,500 in items, including tools, cell phones, tablets and a laptop.

The business' owners suspect an ex-employee or ex-employees because a key pad code was necessary to enter one of the buildings.

