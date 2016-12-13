YOUNGSTOWN

Jonahthun Green was all set to receive probation on a weapons charge Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

A presentence investigation recommended probation for the 21-year-old Green, of Burbank Avenue, and attorneys in the case agreed to recommend to the judge whatever sentence the PSI called for.

But Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said he was troubled by the recommendation because Green was carrying a gun – even though he knew he was not allowed to have one. And, Green ran from police when he was arrested in August.

Judge Krichbaum gave Green five years probation – the most he is allowed to by law. And he also ordered the first six months of that probation to be served in the Mahoning County jail.

“I’m going to do my part to stop people from carrying illegal weapons,” Judge Krichbaum said.

