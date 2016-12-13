YOUNGSTOWN

A Burbank Avenue man who was supposed to receive probation today in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on a weapons charge got the longest term possible with the first six months to be served in the county jail.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum said he felt some punishment was necessary for Jonathun Green, 21, who pleaded guilty to a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

A presentence report has called for probation and attorneys in the case agreed to abide by that recommendation.

Green was arrested after a traffic stop earlier this year by the Ohio State Highway Patrol on Lincoln Avenue. He ran from the stop but was later caught by Youngstown police.

Green is on five years probation.