« News Home

Judge blocks order revoking Ohio abortion clinic’s license



Published: Tue, December 13, 2016 @ 1:04 p.m.

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ruled that one of Ohio’s few remaining abortion clinics can remain open while fighting to keep its state operating license.

Judge Mary Wiseman of Montgomery County Common Pleas Court issued an emergency order Monday to stay and suspend state health director Rick Hodges’ Nov. 30 order against Women’s Med Center of Dayton while the center appeals.

Hodges revoked the license on grounds the facility lacked a required transfer agreement with a hospital for emergencies and failed to name an adequate number of backup physicians to qualify for a variance.

The center says evolving state abortion laws have required an increasingly larger number of doctors despite a smaller number being ample over the years.

Judge Wiseman found closing the facility during the appeal would harm Women’s Med and its clientele.

