LAKE MILTON

One woman was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash around 1:30 p.m. today on state Route 534 in Milton Township between Palmyra and Ellsworth roads.

Killed was Barbara Smith, 61, of Girard, who was pronounced dead at the scene by a Mahoning County Coroner’s investigator. Injured and transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital was Judith Forrester, 68, of Mercer, Pa.

According to the OSHP, Forrester was northbound on Route 534 when she went left-of-center and struck the vehicle driven by Smith. Route 534 south of Palmyra Road was closed for some time because of the crash.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.