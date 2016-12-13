WARREN

Anthony M. Delmont, 43, of Cleveland and South Meridian Road in Youngstown, a former Trumbull County corrections officer, was sentenced to one year in prison in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

He pleaded guilty earlier to burglary and attempted burglary for breaking into a motor home on Naylor-Lloyd Road in Liberty July 13, 2015, taking property and causing damage. He fled when confronted by the victims, Liberty police said.

In court Monday, Delmont apologized and said the burglary was the result of using drugs again after being sober 2 1/2 years. His attorney, Ben Jolti, said the trigger for using drugs again was the breakup with a girlfriend. “He took the easy way out and used,” Joltin said.

Judge Peter Kontos ordered Delmont to pay $500 restitution to the victims to pay the insurance deductible on the damage.

Delmont worked seven years as a corrections officer in the county jail until he resigned in 2009 after allegations he had used heroin.

A Cleveland sober house director told Judge Kontos Monday that Delmont had done well in her program for about a year and has full-time employment.

The judge noted that Delmont had a 2011 burglary case in Mahoning County. Delmont completed the Mahoning County drug court, and the charge was dismissed, according to court records.

Judge Kontos told Delmont he was getting a prison sentence because of the harm he did to the victims, “not whether you are clean.”