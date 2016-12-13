CANFIELD — After 17 years, First Night Canfield is being discontinued.

The event provided family entertainment in an alcohol-free environment at several locations in the city every New Year’s Eve.

Dwindling interest in the community and an inability to find new people to run the event were the reasons for its demise.

“We’ve been seeing a drop-off in attendance in recent years,” said Richard Bowden, vice president of First Night Canfield board of trustees. “And for 17 years, it’s been the same directors, and we’ve been unable to find replacements for ourselves.”

Bowden urged those who enjoyed the event to attend First Night Youngstown, which takes place every New Year’s Eve in the downtown Youngstown area. Information can be found at firstnightyoungstownoh.com.

Bowden thanked the many attendees, sponsors, volunteers and entertainers who had participated in past First Nights, as well as the churches and schools that hosted entertainment for the event, Canfield City Council and township trustees, police, firefighters and Rotary Club of Canfield.